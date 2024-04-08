Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: christian bale, maggie gyllenhaal, the bride

The Bride Adds Two More To Its Growing Cast

Two more have joined the cast of The Bride joining Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in Maggie Gyllenhaal's new film.

Article Summary John Magaro and Jeannie Berlin join The Bride's star-studded cast.

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs, with first looks at Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley.

The Bride plots a Frankenstein's creation in a thrilling, romantic horror setting.

Film buzz hints at a potential hit, showcasing Gyllenhaal's promising directorial skills.

The Bride is gaining steam as a film that people are quite excited about, and today two more actors joined the cast, as John Magaro (Past Lives) and Jeannie Berlin (You Hurt My Feelings) will join Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, and Annette Bening. Maggie Gyllenhaal is directing the film. Last week, she shared the first looks at Bale and Buckley from the film on her Instagram page as the film entered production. Deadline has the casting news.

The Bride Should Excite All Fans Of Horror

In The Bride, we see "a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."

I really cannot wait to see this, as it feels like a horror version of Barbie or something. Universal probably wishes that it had this on its schedule, as they are, of course, known as the home of the Universal Monsters, and to have one of the most anticipated projects going in front of cameras based around two of those characters not under their banner should stick in their craw.

As for Gyllenhall, if you have not seen her directorial debut, the Lost Daughter, you should seek it out, as it is great. I am pretty pumped to see one of my favorite actresses successfully transition to being behind the camera and in my favorite genre. As production on The Bride continues and more is released from the film, we will bring it to you. Hopefully, we will continue to get these kinds of drops from Gyllenhaal as well; those are always fun for fans to follow along with.

