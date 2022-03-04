The Bubble Trailer: Judd Apatow Netflix Comedy Debuts April 1st

The Bubble is a new comedy directed by Judd Apatow for Netflix starring Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis. It was co-written by Apatow and Pam Brady. The premise is one we will probably see a lot in the next few years, if I had to guess, as it is about trying to make a film in the throes of the pandemic. A big-budget one about dinosaurs to boot: you can see the trailer below.

The Bubble Synopsis

"The Bubble is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs." They also created a trailer for the fake film series in the universe of the film Cliff Beasts.

That is pretty great; you have to admit that.

Look at Judd, sending up the production of Jurassic World: Dominion, which, as was well-publicized, faced a lot of these troubles while filming during the pandemic. I have to admit; this crossed my mind a lot during the shutdowns and such. What would it be like to be on set every day doing the tests and just being around people in these ways? I have to imagine it was hard to act in these situations. I doubt The Bubble will tackle these things in a serious way, but I would be down to watch that movie more than a comedy, as funny as this might be. This cast is great, though, so there is almost no way that this won't be at least entertaining. It hits Netflix on April 1st, and that is not a joke.