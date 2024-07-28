Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, the collected, the collection, The Collector

The Collector Filmmaker Confirms a Third Film is Happening

The filmmaker behind The Collector franchise confirms that a third film is finally coming now that an ongoing legal battle has ended.

The brutal 2009 horror film The Collector and its 2012 follow-up, The Collection, have spent several years as a divisive genre story due to their serious depiction of gory carnage. In fact, the films weren't exactly box office hits during their theatrical run, but due to their committed following, there have been various conversations regarding a third film for over a decade.

Now, the filmmaker behind the franchise has promising news for The Collector fans, teasing a third entry is on the way!

The Collected is Still Coming

During an interview with The Direct, filmmaker Marcus Dunstan offered an update on the next film (The Collected), explaining, "As of about four days ago, the legal elements holding it back were all alleviated. And it is coming back, I can tell you. Shout it loud and proud: The Collector is coming back. It is free. It is going to be a barreling freight train for your mind of fear. Yes, we can do it right! Right away, I want to say, courtesy of a gentleman named Todd, who's spent five years getting these rights all sorted out, It's coming back. And we're not bringing it back until it's something that we feel is the best one. And that we feel is in honor of the time we've been waiting because we haven't been waiting on the bench just staring at the sky. We've been conceiving and concocting. Yeah, here it comes. And we want to honor this opportunity with something great."

Personally, I found the franchise to be heavy on the gore/torture-esque themes, so this one isn't exactly a film that I've been particularly waiting for. However, the franchise has definitely found an audience and has garnered quite a cult following throughout the years, so at least the filmmaker will have the opportunity to complete his vision — and fans will get to see a long-awaited follow-up. Just make sure you know what you're getting into with these films if the aforementioned brutality isn't your cup of tea.

