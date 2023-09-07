Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, gareth edwards, the creator

The Creator: Tickets On Sale, New Clip, And A New Special Look

Tickets are now on sale for The Creator and we have a new clip, a TV spot, and a special look at the upcoming film.

It's finally September, which isn't awesome just because it's my birthday month. It's also awesome because it's a movie we have been looking forward to since we first got the chance to see footage back during the Disney presentation at CinemaCon. It's time for some high-concept science fiction from Gareth Edwards, the director of the best Star Wars movie [don't @ me], called The Creator. The irony that this film, which is about A.I. and what comes from using it, and the fact that the writers and actors of this film can't promote it because they are on strike partially due to A.I. is not lost on anyone. There is good timing, and then there is this. Tickets are officially on sale, and this one looks like one you want to see in a theater. With the ticket sales, we got a new TV spot telling us that this is a movie to see in theaters, a new clip, and a special look at the film.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

