The Dead Zone Special Edition Blu-ray Coming From Scream Factory

The Dead Zone is one of the more underappreciated Stephen King adaptations and a really good film. Thankfully, we have a label like Scream Factory that brings awareness back to these gems, as they will with the film releasing on special edition Blu-ray on July 27th. The new disc will feature a remastered version of the film, $k right from the original negative. On top of that, the new interviews and commentaries with some of the cast and crew that worked on the film for those of us who still care about such things. Check out the full list and the cover for the new release of The Dead Zone below.

The Dead Zone Scream Factory Details

"He can see the future. But can he escape it? On July 27, 2021, Scream Factory proudly presents the classic psychic thriller from Stephen King and David Cronenberg The Dead Zone in a definitive Collector's Edition Blu-ray release, featuring a brand-new 4K scan of the original camera negative. The release comes loaded with bonus features, including new interviews with actress Brooke Adams, production manager John M. Eckert, and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov, alongside four new audio commentaries with the director of photography Mark Irwin and film historians Michael Gingold, Dr. Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr, and Daniel Schweiger."

Special Features:

· NEW 2021 4K scan of the original camera negative

· NEW Sarah's Story – an interview with actress Brooke Adams

· NEW Cold Visions: Producing The Film – featuring interviews with production manager John M. Eckert and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov

· NEW Audio Commentary with the director of photography Mark Irwin

· NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Michael Gingold

· NEW Audio Commentary with film historian/author Dr. Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

· NEW Audio Commentary with film music historian Daniel Schweiger with isolated score selections

· Trailers from Hell – Mick Garris on The Film

· Memories from The Dead Zone

· The Look of The Dead Zone

· Visions of The Dead Zone

· The Politics of The Dead Zone

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Behind the Scenes still gallery