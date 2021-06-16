The Dead Zone Special Edition Blu-ray Coming From Scream Factory
The Dead Zone is one of the more underappreciated Stephen King adaptations and a really good film. Thankfully, we have a label like Scream Factory that brings awareness back to these gems, as they will with the film releasing on special edition Blu-ray on July 27th. The new disc will feature a remastered version of the film, $k right from the original negative. On top of that, the new interviews and commentaries with some of the cast and crew that worked on the film for those of us who still care about such things. Check out the full list and the cover for the new release of The Dead Zone below.
The Dead Zone Scream Factory Details
"He can see the future. But can he escape it? On July 27, 2021, Scream Factory proudly presents the classic psychic thriller from Stephen King and David Cronenberg The Dead Zone in a definitive Collector's Edition Blu-ray release, featuring a brand-new 4K scan of the original camera negative. The release comes loaded with bonus features, including new interviews with actress Brooke Adams, production manager John M. Eckert, and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov, alongside four new audio commentaries with the director of photography Mark Irwin and film historians Michael Gingold, Dr. Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr, and Daniel Schweiger."