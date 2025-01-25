Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: den of thieves, Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, film, lionsgate

The Den Of Thieves Franchise Has the Potential for Several Sequels

The creator of the Den Of Thieves movies reveals that he currently has extensive plans for several more films.

If you've been a longtime fan of the Den Of Thieves franchise, you might be excited to know that there's potential for much more. Because, during an interview with Collider, franchise writer and director Christian Gudegast discussed the future of the franchise—and apparently, there are already plenty of plans in place with more to come. Here's what's being said about the overarching Den Of Thieves cinematic journey.

Gudegast explains, "When I was researching Den 1, there was just so much material that we knew right away it wasn't going to be — you hope that it performs, and luckily, it did — a one-off, but that we have many, many of these to go. The next one's already ready to go, and then 4 and 5 are already mapped out simply because of the amount of material to come across and where we want to take these characters."

As of now, Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera has already managed to nab the top spot at the box office with over $20 million on a budget of $40 million. Obviously, the franchise will need to make more to validate the existence of more movies, but it's definitely off to a strong start!

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018's action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange. Lionsgate presents, in association with eOne and TT Entertainment, a TT Entertainment production. An eOne Features production. A G-Base and Diamond Film Productions production. Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast and stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera was released in theaters everywhere on January 10, 2025. Would you like to see the franchise go the distance?

