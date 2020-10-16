The Empty Man Trailer Debuts, Film Opens Next Friday

Boom! Studios adaptation The Empty Man debuts next week, and we have a new trailer to watch. The film, starring James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova and directed by David Prior, has not made a ton of noise on the release schedule, but it looks like an effective thriller. When kids starting disappearing in a small town, urban legends of "The Empty Man" are thrown around. A retired cop starts looking into it, and what he finds will shake the town to its core. Watch the trailer down below.

The Empty Man Synopsis & Poster

"20th Century Studios' "The Empty Man" is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to disappear mysteriously, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger. Directed by David Prior from a screen story and screenplay by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, "The Empty Man" stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova. Ross Richie, p.g.a produce the film. and Stephen Christy, p.g.a."

I gotta say, no matter how many times I see the "20th Century Studios" logo in front of a trailer, I will never get used to it. The film, however, looks pretty good. As a fan of the comic, I am hoping that this can keep the same tone throughout and doesn't take any shortcuts. We will all find out when The Empty Man opens next Friday.