The Fablemans: David Lynch Joins Cast Of Steven Spielberg Film

Not much is ever revealed about what David Lynch is involved in or set to work on, but we're getting word now on his involvement in the cast of Steven Spielberg's upcoming film The Fablemans.

The semi-autobiographical drama, The Fablemans, is set to be loosely based on Spielberg's childhood. It follows the director's early years of aspiring to be a filmmaker and working in Arizona. Lynch working with Spielberg will be a big first for both of the two powerhouse names in film. Lynch's past film work includes Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, The Straight Story, and Lost Highway. The Fablemans is currently in post-production with a release date surrounding this Thanksgiving holiday. Collaboration on the script was done with Tony Kushner; someone Spielberg has worked with on projects previously. Kushner's past work includes A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Spielberg films such as Munich, Lincoln, and the recent West Side Story. Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce alongside them, who has worked with the two on multiple previously mentioned projects.

Previously announced cast members include Gabriel Bateman (Child's Play), Gustavo Escobar (Instant Family), Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Cooper Dodson (Fear the Walking Dead), Lane Factor (Reservation Dogs), and Stephen Smith (The 15:17 to Paris). Portraying a younger Spielberg will be the previously mentioned Bateman. Other big names include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary, and Isabelle Kusman. With an incredible and unique cast list, The Fablemans is sure to be filled with interesting characters and personalities brought to Spielberg's story. It'll be exciting to learn more about Lynch's role in the future as we get closer to Thanksgiving and seeing this story on the big screen.