The Fantastic Four Director Reiterates Family is Crucial to the Film

The director of the upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four is explaining the significance of family and how it differs from other MCU teams.

We've now witnessed two live-action adaptations of Marvel's Fantastic Four lineup, with the first becoming an eccentric cult classic and the second iteration earning horrible reviews from fans and critics. Soon enough, the popular comic book team will get yet another shot at life as they plan to join the current MCU era, which is about to undergo some major multiversal changes as well – and apparently, this first chapter of their rebooted story is all about family.

Fantastic Four Director Says the Film is All About Exploring Family Connections

While speaking with Screen Rant about the upcoming MCU project known as Fantastic Four, the film's confirmed director Matt Shakman explains, "Godzilla was one of [those characters that stuck with me], and The Fantastic Four is another. I think I love the space race, Kennedy-era optimism of that world. The idea that we can solve all of our problems that we can through the right heart, the right mind, and the right technology can conquer any problem. It's different. It's different in so many ways because they are a true family."

He then goes on to elaborate on how that relationship differs from other Marvel teams we've seen so far, telling the publication, "Not a family you find along the way like the X-Men or the Avengers, but true family with all the messiness of a family like on Monarch. With all the love, the hurt, and the complexity of that. And also, they approach things with a sort of an optimistic and scientific approach that is very different from these other Marvel characters that I absolutely love, but how they solve problems is unique, and I'm excited about it as well. I hope folks like it when we put it out."

Fantastic Four is currently slated for a release on November 8, 2024. However, with all of the constant release date shifts, we'll have to see if that release window sticks in the months to come.

