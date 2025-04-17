Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – New Trailer, Poster, & Images

Our planet is now marked for death in the new trailer, poster, and 4 high-quality images from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Article Summary Marvel drops a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, revealing Reed Richards and the threat of Galactus.

Fans glimpse a gender-swapped Silver Surfer, staying true to the comics amidst anticipated fan debates.

The trailer, with CinemaCon footage, offers fresh scenes, promising a thrilling experience on the big screen.

Epic battles and family dynamics set in a 60s-inspired world highlight the upcoming adventures.

Thunderbolts* is right around the corner, so it isn't that surprising to see Marvel releasing more information on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We got a new trailer, a new poster, and four new high-quality images. This trailer is probably going to be attached to the new movie, and it's going to be great to see on the biggest screen possible. Most of the footage does appear to be what we saw at CinemaCon earlier this month, but there is some new stuff, or maybe I just missed a few things during my frantic typing. We got to see a bit of Reed stretching and the massive boots of Galactus walking through the city. And there is a nice-looking Silver Surfer. We all know people are going to pitch a fit about the Surfer being a woman, but she looks pretty damn comic accurate to me. While the general population of the MCU is okay with heroes, the affection and trust the Fantastic Four have in their world is on another level.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

