The Fingernails Trailer Asks Whether You Want Proof You're In Love

The new trailer, poster, and images for Fingernails ask what would happen if you lived in a world with a test to determine if you're in love.

There is something about the idea of having a definitive answer that is calming, even if the answer isn't what you want to hear. That's why chronically ill people are often relieved when they get a diagnosis, even if the diagnosis might not be the best, because any answer is better than no answer. However, when it comes to human emotions, there are no definitive answers in our world. There is no way to know how you feel about someone, but there is in the world of Fingernails. There is a test where you can find out definitively if you're in love, and in the new trailer for the film that will drop in select theaters and on AppleTV+ in November explores what happens when you try to take something as fluid and as all-encompassing as love and try to put a stamp on it.

Fingernails: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anna and Ryan have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology. There's just one problem: Anna still isn't sure. Then, she takes a position at a love testing institute and meets Amir.

Fingernails, directed by Christos Nikou, stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Luke Wilson, and Annie Murphy. It is produced by Coco Francini, Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Christos Nikou, and Lucas Wiesendanger. It is executive produced by Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen, Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty, and Jerome Duboz. It will be released in select theaters and streaming globally on AppleTV+ on November 3, 2023.

