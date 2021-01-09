The First Teaser Trailer for Cherry Starring Tom Holland is Here

Apple TV hasn't really given people a good reason to sign up for it save for a few shows and movies. It's not enough material to keep a subscription longer than a month or maybe two if you watch movies or TV regularly. They are looking to change that, and one of the movies they are pushing is Cherry starring Tom Holland and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. We've had a first look at the movie with some images, and we got some posters the other day, but now we have some footage for the first time. It's a teaser trailer that really only seems to show us one scene, but considering the upcoming release date, we should see more from this one sooner than later.

Cherry Official Summary and Poster

""Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection."

A lot has been made about the different versions of the same character that Holland is playing in Cherry. He is an incredibly gifted dramatic actor when given the right material. He managed to break all of our hearts with the simple line of "I don't feel so good, Mr. Stark." Is Cherry going to be the movie that really lets a mainstream audience see what Holland is capable of and push him into the awards season? We'll have to see.

Cherry, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. It will premiere in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.