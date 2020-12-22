Patty Jenkins Talks the Original Ending of Wonder Woman

There is absolutely no denying the cultural impact of Wonder Woman. There is also no denying that no matter how good that No Man's Land scene is, the third act of that movie completely falls apart. It's a real shame because it prevents a good movie from being great, and there's nothing worse than a movie that fails to stick the landing. No one ever talks about the ending of Wonder Woman except to say how it isn't very good. It turns out that director Patty Jenkins is also not overly fond of that ending either. To the surprise of pretty much no one, Jenkins revealed to IGN that the ending was a request from Warner Bros.

"The original end of the first movie was also smaller but the studio made me change it at the last minute," Jenkins said. "And so, that's always been a little bit of a bummer that that's the one thing people talk about because I agreed and I told the studio we didn't have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but it was not the original end of the movie. "This time around, you know what I loved about it? I love that it has both at the end. We had visual effects, a big battle, which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately the end of the movie is much more pared down. That was really, really fun. No spoilers, there's all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently."

It sounds like Warner Bros. took a step back and let Jenkins make the movie she wanted to make for Wonder Woman 1984, which is a good thing. When you nearly crack a billion dollars and have some of the best critic and audience reactions of your entire franchise so far, you step back and let them do what they want. It's a shame that we didn't get a chance to see what that original ending for Wonder Woman was, but now it's just another example of a movie being made worse due to studio interference.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.