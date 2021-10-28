The Great Escape Is Coming To 4K Blu-ray On January 11th

The Great Escape, one of the best films ever made, is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time on January 11th. Starring Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, James Donald, Donald Pleasence, James Coburn, and Charles Bronson, the film boasts one of the best casts ever assembled for a movie. It is one of the most influential films made in the 20th century. The disc will come with a ton of special features, including a new audio commentary and an old one with the cast and director John Sturges. You can see the cover for the release, as well as all of the special features, down below.

The Great Escape 4K Blu-ray Details

"Imprisoned during World War II in a German POW camp, a group of Allied soldiers are intent on breaking out, not only to escape but also to draw Nazi forces away from battle to search for fugitives. Among the prisoners determined to escape are American Captain Virgil Hilts (Steve McQueen) and British Squadron Leader Roger Bartlett (Richard Attenborough). Outwitting their captors by digging a tunnel out of the prison grounds, the soldiers find the stakes much higher when escape becomes a reality."

Here is the full list of features included on the two-disc set:

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY

PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM (2020)

NEW Audio Commentary by Filmmaker/Historian Steve Mitchell and Combat Films: American Realism Author Steven Jay Rubin

Audio Commentary with Director John Sturges, Actors James Garner, James Coburn, Donald Pleasence, David McCallum, Jud Taylor and Many other Crew Members – Moderated by Steven Jay Rubin

Audio: 5.1 Surround & Original 2.0 Mono

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY

Return to The Great Escape : Making of the Classic with the Cast and Crew (24:09)

: Making of the Classic with the Cast and Crew (24:09) Bringing Fact to Fiction – Narrated by Burt Reynolds (12:21)

Preparations for Freedom – Narrated by Burt Reynolds (19:50)

The Flight to Freedom – Narrated by Burt Reynolds (9:22)

A Standing Ovation – Narrated by Burt Reynolds (5:58)

A Man Called Jones – Narrated by James Coburn (25:01)

The Great Escape : The Untold Story – Documentary by Steven Clarke (50:47)

: The Untold Story – Documentary by Steven Clarke (50:47) The Great Escape : The Untold Story – Additional Interviews (9:35)

: The Untold Story – Additional Interviews (9:35) Theatrical Trailer (2:42)