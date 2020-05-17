The Haunted Scares in a Single House Over One Long Night

This episode Jason talks to director and writer David Holroyd, whose new film The Haunted is about a young caregiver in an isolated house who finds her elderly charge's house may be haunted by a vengeful spirit. That makes The Haunted a straight-up, old-fashioned haunted house story. Shot on a limited budget, the film works hard to drive a story with very few characters in the confines of one spooky, shambling house. Sophie Stevens, who stars as Emily, is very effective as a woman who refuses to abandon the old man but is growing more alarmed as she explores deeper and deeper into hidden corners of the house.

Holroyd, an English director who moved to Australia during post-production on The Haunted, discusses how quarantine has only continued what had been started—movie-makers are learning to work remotely, with crews scatted across continents and oceans.

Holroyd talked about what it takes to make an independent film, from the challenges of budgeting to even tiny problems like fitting a film crew into a practical house. He explains that the movie was essentially the answer to a dare: it's so hard to gather the money together for a movie. But what if you just decided to get enough money to do a single story with one or two actors in a single house?

Holroyd also talked about another strange detail of today's movie world—the new currency is time rather than money. Most viewers have access to as much entertainment as they can handle. The question is, how do you get them to spend time with your work rather than someone else's? The benefit, though, is the independent director has just as much opportunity on, say, the Netflix or On Demand menu, to get your attention.

The Haunted premieres May 22 On Demand.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror novel, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, The Book Man, debuts on June 2.