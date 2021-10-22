The King's Man: New TV Spot and 7 New Character Posters

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but there are still a handful of movies that Fox made before they were sold to Disney. We are down to the last handful, and one of them, Ron's Gone Wrong, comes out this weekend, and another, The Last Duel, came out last weekend. We still have three more, and they include West Side Story, Death on the Nile, and The King's Man. Two of those movies are set to drop in December, so now is the time that marketing is starting to kick up again [provided they don't get delayed again]. Today, 20th Century Studios shared a TV spot that highlights all of the main characters, while the Twitter account shared seven character posters of the main cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rogues | The King's Man | 20th Century Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5A_wi6TiwBs&ab_channel=20thCenturyStudios)

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. It will be released on December 22nd.