The Last Voyage of the Demeter Director on Sequel Prospects

The director of The Last Voyage of the Demeter is opening up about how a sequel would be possible and what it would require.

We love a good sequel, especially in the horror genre. So when a filmmaker expresses any interest in creating a franchise out of a potentially standalone event, we're all for it. Even when a film isn't exactly killing it at the box office, sequel prospects seem minuscule. But in Hollywood, anything is possible if there's someone who's interested in funding a project, right?

Is There a Sequel Opportunity for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

During a recent interview promoting the release of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, the film's director was asked about sequel prospects. He shared, "Yeah, we've been humorously discussing whether this movie can keep going. Our title, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, obviously kind of ends it, but the whole idea was to be as truthful to the original source material as possible and still create our own story."

The filmmaker then continues to prove that anything is possible with enough interest, adding, "But if you wanted to do a sequel, you would actually have to do a revisionist tale because what happens at the end of the movie does not entirely match up with the book. So you'd have to go a completely different route, and that would be intriguing. So if you were making a sequel, you would probably want to follow the basic trajectory of the book while adding in some new elements."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter includes a cast of Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Jon Jon Briones (American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things), and Javier Botet (It).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is currently available in theaters from Universal Pictures if you're looking for a fully theatrical experience!

Would you like to see a Dracula-centric spin-off down the line?

