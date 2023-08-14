Posted in: Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, horror, the last voyage of the demeter, Universal Pictures

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Director Talks Guillermo del Toro

The Last Voyage of the Demeter director André Øvredal is opening up about working with the iconic filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

There was a moment when the beloved filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was in talks to direct the recent Dracula flick known as The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which eventually shifted gears and ended up in the lap of André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.) And after closely collaborating with the filmmaker in the past, Øvredal is sharing details about his pre-production conversations with the director.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Filmmaker Talks Previously Tapped Director

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter about his experiences with the iconic del Toro while making the film, Øvredal explains, "No, unfortunately [Guillermo del Toro did not act as my sounding board for production and post-production.] He was so busy with two other movies throughout my process with Demeter. He was working on Nightmare Alley at the same time as we were prepping this, and then he was working on Pinocchio." He then adds, "But I had great conversations with him at the beginning before we got off the ground, and they were extremely helpful. I learned so much from working with him on Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark that I was already inside his mind to the degree that I can be. I learned so much about the precision of storytelling and how to view a movie from top to bottom, and the way he thinks is extraordinary."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans), and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise.) The Last Voyage of the Demeter also stars Jon Jon Briones (American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised), and Javier Botet (It, Mama).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is exclusively in theaters now from Universal Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!