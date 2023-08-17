Posted in: Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: corey hawkins, film, horror, Last Voyage of the Demeter, Universal Pictures

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Star Talks First Leading Role

The Last Voyage of the Demeter star Corey Hawkins is sharing his excitement about the release of his first leading role (so far).

Hollywood can take a long time to offer a talented actor their leading role for various reasons. For starters, mainstream talent can be nabbed as a way to sell tickets, there's recurring job industry favoritism, or maybe there are just too many actors to choose from. So when a working actor finally finds themselves as the first person on a call sheet, it can be a very reaffirming moment in one's career.

For the new horror flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter, the film's own leading man Corey Hawkins is now discussing the transition from supporting actor to leading a cast in the Universal Pictures production.

Corey Hawkins on Landing His First Leading Role in The Last Voyage of the Demeter

When talking to Collider about his experiences making the film, the actor divulged, "Well, this is my first time, I would say, stepping into a bit of a lead role, taking the h,elm and actually being number one on the call sheet and having to take that responsibility on, but also learning how to lead and learning what makes a good leader on a set. I've had some great mentors, Sam Jackson and Denzel Washington and Francis McDormand, and all those incredible talents of the world, but it's scary. It's a bit of a challenge. And so my thing is, I don't really wanna do it unless it excites me, and it's a marathon, and it's not a sprint."

Hawkins further dishes on what that entailed for the actor, explaining, "So yeah, I'm gonna run to the things that scare me. I'm gonna run and go play, go do a British accent. I mean, I know how it could be received if it isn't done well, but I also know, why do it if you're not stretching yourself? And I wanna look back and just say, oh yeah, I've tackled that. I've tackled this. I've tackled these different things, and not because I'm picking these things. I'm going after what is different and what appeals to me. They came to me with this opportunity. It's been around for a while, different iterations of it, and we got it made, which is really cool to bring Dracula back with this new version of Dracula – or old version, I guess I could say."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in theaters now.

