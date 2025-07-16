Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony, The Legend of Zelda | Tagged:

The Legend Of Zelda: Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Cast

The Legend of Zelda film has found its two leads, Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, to be confirmed to play Zelda and Link, respectively.

Nintendo and Sony confirmed the casting in an announcement from Shigeru Miyamoto on social media.

The Legend of Zelda movie is set for theatrical release on May 7, 2027, with Wes Ball directing.

Both leads have notable credits, with Ainsworth known for The Haunting of Bly Manor and Bragason for Renegade Nell.

This sort of feels like ripping off a band-aid. Whoever Nintendo and Sony cast as Link and Zelda for the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda was going to be massive news no matter how anyone presented it. The film is just under two years away, but thankfully, the two studios have decided to put us out of our collective speculation misery and announced its two stars. In a post on the official Nintendo X/Twitter and written by Shigeru Miyamoto, it was announced that Bo Bragason will be playing Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Link.

"This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience."

While Ainsworth and Bragan have several major credits under their names, they haven't quite popped off career-wise. Bragason was last seen in the Disney+ show Renegade Nell. Mike Flanagan fans are already familiar with Ainsworth and the role he had in The Haunting of Bly Manor back in 2020. He also starred in a film called Everything's Going to Be Great, which had a limited release last month. Okay, we have two names and faces to put to these iconic characters, so we can stop speculating about casting, and if I catch any of you bullying these young people, we'll have words.

Everyone Will Be Totally Normal About The Legend Of Zelda Film

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered; as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, who had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including the fact that Sony will distribute the movie because sometimes the universe is funny. Now that the casting announcement is out of the way, you can all continue to be Totally Normal And Calm about this film.

