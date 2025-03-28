Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: The Legend of Zelda

The Legend Of Zelda Movie Snags A March 2027 Release Date

The live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, which will be directed by Wes Ball, has snagged a March 2027 release date.

Article Summary The Legend of Zelda movie lands a March 26, 2027 release date, directed by Wes Ball.

Nintendo officially confirmed the release date on the Nintendo Today! app.

The project builds on previous success from The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Illumination.

Sony Pictures is set to distribute the film.

In November 2024, we got a very large potential release window for the upcoming live-action version of The Legend of Zelda movie, but not much else to go on. All we knew was that we would see the film before 2030. Director Wes Ball had a pretty awesome 2024, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes being one of the films that helped Disney dominate the box office from April to August. They had a successful film every month, and in May, it was Ball's latest Apes film. We heard some details about The Legends of Zelda movie, but it sounded like things were in the very early stages. Now we have something more concrete, as Nintendo announced on its new Nintendo Today! app. The app says that The Legend of Zelda will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

Everyone Will Be Totally Normal About The Legend Of Zelda Film

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered; as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, who had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including the fact that Sony will distribute the movie because sometimes the universe is funny. Hopefully, we'll be learning more about this one sooner rather than later, and we can expect fans to be Totally Normal And Calm about whoever gets cast in this film, right? Right?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!