The Loneliest Boy In The World Trailer Shows Off Gothic Comedy

Well, Go USA Entertainment's gothic horror-comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, starring Max Harwood (Everybody is Talking About Jamie), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), will open in select theaters October 14th from Well Go USA Entertainment. Directed by Martin Owen (Killers Anonymous), the film will also be available on demand and digital on October 18th.

The Loneliest Boy in the World is billed as a modern fairytale—except with zombies. When the sheltered and unsocialized Oliver (Harwood) is tasked with making new friends after the sudden and devastating death of his mother, he decides that digging a few up (literally) might be his best bet. However, when he awakens the morning after his excavating escapades, he discovers that his newly acquired friends have mysteriously come to life overnight, launching them all into a series of misadventures as they try to keep their secret safe from neighbors, classmates, and social workers alike.

The Loneliest Boy in the World is written by Piers Ashworth, a British-born producer, screenwriter, and director. He worked alongside Brad Wyman and Emilio Estevez on the story. The horror-comedy is rated R for some language and violent content and has a run time of 90 minutes.

The Loneliest Boy in the World is a satire and a celebration of family values, horror films' imagery, suburban life, the American Dream, and the ultimate taboo; death. The film will be available in select theaters on October 14th and available digitally on October 18th. Some gothic yet campy horror is headed for audiences just in time for the spookiest season of them all. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching this gothic horror comedy when it becomes available in October!