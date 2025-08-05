Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody 2

The Many Ways To Describe Nobody 2 In A New BTS Featurette

In a short behind-the-scenes featurette released today, the cast of Nobody 2 lists the many adjectives they would use to describe the film.

Universal’s action sequel promises another wild ride after the surprise hit of the original Nobody in 2021.

Hutch Mansell, played by Bob Odenkirk, gets pulled back into chaos during a family vacation gone wrong.

Nobody 2 teases high-stakes action, humor, and all-new threats as the highly anticipated sequel gears up for release.

August is looking like one hell of a month at the movies, and we're only five days in. The best part is the sheer variety of genres that are not only getting released, but they are also getting mediocre to excellent reviews. Usually, you get one or the other, but not both, and there's more on the horizon that looks promising. One of those promising films is Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 film, which was a pandemic hit for Universal that kind of came out of nowhere. It drew a lot of comparisons to the John Wick films for obvious reasons, but a closer comparison would probably be the recent run of Equalizer films.

This time, Hutch would very much like to enjoy a family vacation, but can't seem to escape bad guys being bad guys right in front of him, and since he can do something about it, he gets involved. Universal released a short behind-the-scenes featurette today, which has all of the cast listing all of the adjectives you could assign to Nobody 2. Everything we have seen about this film looks like a ton of fun, and there is so much potential here.

Nobody 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sometimes, the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his "job," Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch's dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (Plummerville is Summerville!), eager for some fun in the sun.

But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar® nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

This film's returning producers are 87North founders Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) and David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy); Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment founder Marc Provissiero (No Hard Feelings, PEN15), Eighty Two Films founder Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Samaritan); and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). The executive producer is David Hyman. Nobody 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

