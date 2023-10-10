Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, marvel, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Carol Returning

We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Marvels that teases the return of Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tickets for The Marvels went on sale today, and with that, we got a bunch of new posters and some new TV spots. What we also got was a new behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting Carol Danver's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. We got to see some interviews with star Brie Larson who appears to be actually glowing despite the haters, and we got to hear a little bit more about the character journey that Carol is going to go on during this movie. We also got to see a little more things with the other cast members as well including Actual Ray Of Sunshine Iman Vellani, who looked like she was living her absolute best life, and boy, do we love that for her. The MCU has had some ups and downs this year so it'll be interesting to see if The Marvels can make it finish out the year on a high note both critically and commercially.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!