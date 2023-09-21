Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, marvel, mcu, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels: Nia DaCosta Stress Texted Destin Daniel Cretton

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta revealed that she stress texted Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Movie production is stressful no matter what, but for The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, there were moments when she was utterly overwhelmed. She wanted to go into this thing and try to leave her mark while aware that there would be moments when it wouldn't happen. DaCosta revealed to Vanity Fair that she could do more than play with the dynamics of the three leading ladies, including having control over costume design, locations, and even naming alien planets. With freedom can come more stress, and she admitted that there were times when she would stress text Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton things like "I'm overwhelmed" and "I'm stressed" when all of it got to be too much.

"Sometimes you'd be in a scene and you'd be like, 'What the hell does any of this shit mean?' Or an actor's looking at some crazy thing happening in space, and they're [actually] looking at a blue X. There were obviously hard days, and days where you're like, 'This just isn't working,'" DaCosta reflects.

While some things were harder when it came to The Marvels, other things were easier because of an aspect of production that DaCosta could control. She explained that things on the set of Candyman were not always great, with people making inappropriate comments, but things felt better on The Marvels because of who she was directly working with. That major thing was a game-changer: the people she surrounded herself with and the freedom to hire who she wanted.

"I realized it wasn't ever gonna be about how much power I amassed or how many great movies I made, or if I won awards, it was always just going to be the people that I surrounded myself with," she says. "The thing that I've been most surprised by lately is how much respect I'm getting from these middle-aged white dudes that I work with."

The Marvels is entering a very busy fall season with the looming threat of the continued strike still here and a bunch of angry internet fanboys ready to destroy this movie for the slightest flaw. This year hasn't been kind to films that aren't great, and if The Marvels isn't great, there is a chance that the backlash could get very loud and aimed directly at DaCosta. She is not unaware of what could be looming on the horizon, saying, "I'm just girding myself for it. I am a sensitive soul, and I think maybe more of us are than we want to admit." We can hope that things aren't going to get too toxic, but I'm a woman on the internet with strong opinions on nerd culture. I've seen the trenches, and even with my reach, I often feel like I'm one bad retweet away from a life-ruining experience. The scale of the vitriol that could be heading at DaCosta and the cast? Battening down the hatches might not be enough.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

