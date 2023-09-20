Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Studios, nia dacosta, the marvels

The Marvels: Nia DaCosta on "Some of You Is Going to Take a Back Seat"

Director Nia DaCosta talks how she went into The Marvels "the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat."

There is plenty you can say about the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even the biggest fans must admit that something isn't quite right. That thing that doesn't feel quite right is that all of the movies seem to keep getting distracted by setup for future stuff to the detriment of the film itself. Some of that would include the entire section with Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder and everything with Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Both of these storylines didn't add anything to the main story of the film, and their presence was of a hindrance than help. While that writing appears on the wall, Kevin Feige seems to stay the course that this isn't the case. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, it was revealed that Feige still believes that telling the individual story is more important, saying, "the overarching narrative is secondary to the narrative of the individual film." DaCosta, however, went into The Marvels being a realist and knew that this film would be part of something bigger, and that doesn't mean you have complete control.

"It is a Kevin Feige production; it's his movie," she says. "So I think you live in that reality, but I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat."

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler encouraged DaCosta to go into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Marvels as herself because that is why they hired her. Apparently, that advice didn't quite gel with DaCosta, and she even asked Coogler "what he was talking about" because the answer seemed too simple. Filmmaking has always been and will always be a collaborative process. Because of that, there is room at the table for plenty of people to have their input, which DaCosta learned, saying, "You can't do anything but be yourself, so bring that to the table. They can choose to take some and leave some, but that's what your job is." The fate of The Marvels remains in the air; there is a lot resting on DaCosta and the cast's shoulders because this is the Marvel film where you need to have the most "homework" done to understand what is happening. This movie will draw on multiple television shows and a film from four years ago to make everything work. And will more casual fans be open to that, and if they aren't, will they be able to understand the film? That all remains to be seen as we head into the fall season and the release date for The Marvels creeps closer.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

