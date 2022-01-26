The Matrix Resurrections Hits Blu-ray On March 8th

The Matrix Resurrections hits digital services other than HBO Maxy this week, and now we know when it will be available on 4K Blu-ray. March 8th will see the fourth film in the franchise come home, and it brings with it a plethora of special features. Tons of BTS videos and other goodies are included in the release, which faltered a bit at the box office but posted strong streaming numbers when it was released the week of Christmas. Below you will find the cover for the 4K release, as well as the full list of featurettes included in the release.

The Matrix Resurrections 4K Release Details

"In "The Matrix Resurrections," return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson (Keanu Reeves) will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything; it's that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into—the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn't yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu."

Here is the list of Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

No One Can Be Told What The Matrix Is

Resurrecting The Matrix

Neo x Trinity: Return to the Matrix

Allies + Adversaries: The Matrix Remixed

Matrix for Life

The Matrix Reactions Echo Opening Deus Ex Machina Welcome to IØ Bullet Time Redux Morpheus vs. Neo Exiles Fight Neo vs. Smith The San Fran Chase The San Fran Jump

Optional subtitles: 4K Blu-ray: Canadian French, Danish, English SDH, Finnish, German, Italian, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Parisian French, Swedish Blu-ray: Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, English, Greek, Korean, Latin Spanish, Parisian French

