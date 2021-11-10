The Matrix Resurrections Star On Working With Keanu Reeves

The Matrix Resurrections is slightly over a month away, and we're just about ready to plug back into the world co-created by writer and director Lana Wachowski.

Acting as the fourth official live-action film of the franchise, the film's title bluntly introduces its premise – bringing back the iconic duo of Neo and Trinity for another adventure. Obviously, both characters were assumed to be dead nearly two decades ago, but regardless of how they have come back, there's a lot of fan anticipation about the chance for more Matrix lore.

One of the new characters revealed in the official trailer is played by Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), who looks like she's going to experience her own fair share of intense action sequences. In a new interview with Collider, Henwick spoke to the publication about her work in The Matrix Resurrections and sharing the screen with action movie legend Keanu Reeves in the midst of COVID shutdowns.

Henwick explains, "I knew I had to be performing up here. You're performing with Keanu. It's John Wick. He knows what he's doing. You can't hold him back in any way. I had to give it my all. I devoted myself to it. We trained pretty hard in the run-up, and we kept training all the way through filming. When we were shut down for COVID, and we went off three months, I still was at home training every day, even though we didn't know if we were going back."

Expanding on the effects it had on the film's production, the actor elaborated, "When we got shut down for COVID, Lana said, 'Well, maybe that's it. Maybe we won't come back and film the rest of it. Maybe the new Matrix will go down as this legendary film which incomplete, and no one will ever be able to see it. Maybe that's what this is meant to be.' And we were all going, 'No, you have to finish the film.' But she really did toy with the idea of just calling it quits… For me, even though I didn't know whether we would come back, I couldn't think about that, and so I trained throughout the entire break because I just had to focus. I just had to be positive and go, 'No, we're gonna go finish the film. We have to. This can't be how my Matrix journey ends.'"

The film additionally stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), Christina Ricci (Black Snake Moan), Telma Hopkins (Dead to Me,), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), and Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix: Revolutions). The Matrix Resurrections will be released both in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max starting December 22nd.