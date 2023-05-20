The Meg Getting A New Steelbook Release In The UK Just in time for Meg 2: The Trench, Warner Bros. UK will release a Steelbook of The Meg on 4K Blu-ray with some familiar artwork.

The Meg made $500 million at the global box office when it was released in 2018, which is still a hard number to believe. But it did, and just in time for Meg 2: The Trench in August, a new 4K Steelbook for the film will be released by Warner Bros. UK. Savvy USA buyers can get their hands on it pretty easily, and the release will feature Japanese artwork on the front, though the image used is a personal favorite of our very own Kaitlyn Booth. Just ask her! You can see the front, back, and inside of the release down below.

The Meg Is Too Big In The Imag; It Makes No Sense

"A deep-sea submersible filled with an international research crew lies disabled at the bottom of the Pacific after having been attacked by a massive shark previously thought to be extinct. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now he must risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time!"

Here is the trailer for part 2 if you haven't seen it yet:

"Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in "Meg 2: The Trench," a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the ocean's deepest depths. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with "Meg 2: The Trench" – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"