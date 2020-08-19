The New Mutants: Tickets Go On Sale, 2 Posters, Special Look, & A Clip

The New Mutants is finally coming out and in terms of being the first major release out the gate since COVID-19 shut down the entire industry, it's certainly a choice. The in's and out's of getting this movie to the big screen have been a journey to watch and now it looks like it might finally happen. This is as close as we've gotten anyway since this movie missed its first release date in April of 2018. Yesterday, tickets officially went on sale and event the official twitter account is cracking jokes about this which is just funny. At least they seem to have a sense of humor about this whole thing.

We also got two new posters from Dolby Cinema and Cinemark XD for The New Mutants and they are pretty sweet looking.

Now that tickets are on sale a bunch of promotional material has kicked into high gear. So next we have the cast of The New Mutants explaining the plot of the movie in 60 seconds.

IGN managed to get their hands on a clip of the movie which looks like it could be in the latter parts of the plot and we get to see Magik's sword appear which is pretty cool looking.

Finally, we have two more TV spots that shows off some new footage as well.

What a round-up of promo for this movie. It's going to be interesting to see if there is any box office traction considering how many cities are still in some form of lock down due to COVID-19. Are you going to brave a movie theater to see The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It has a release date of August 28th.