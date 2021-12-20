The Northman Trailer Debuts, Viking Drama Hits Theaters In April

The Northman trailer debuted this afternoon from director Robert Eggers. The cast is as all-star as it gets: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. The film follows a young Viking prince on a quest to avenge the murder of his father. This is by far the biggest film yet for Eggers, whose previous films include The Witch and The Lighthouse, both acclaimed films. You can see the Viking rage in the first trailer for the movie down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Northman – Official Trailer #1 – In Cinemas Soon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_InPNn9q2I)

The Northman Just Became One Of My Most Anticipated 2022 Films

"From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, a story told through the eyes of Amleth (Skarsgård), who witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), at the hands of his uncle, Fjolnir (Claes Bang). With his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), captured, Amleth flees his native land. He vows revenge on the one who took everything from him. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe."

"It's basically the story of Hamlet or The Lion King, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth. We've told it in our own way," Eggers had to say to EW. "It is a Viking saga with magic and swords and mysticism and all the stuff that you'd want from that."

Every once in a while, you see a trailer and, even though you knew in the back of your head that the movie was coming, it throws you on your ass, and you just count down the days for it. The Northman is one of those. I cannot wait for this. The film opens in theaters in April 2022.