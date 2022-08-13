The Orphan: First Kill Employs Old-School Tricks for New Scares

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with William Brent Bell (The Boy, Brahms: The Boy II, The Devil Inside, Stay Alive), director of Orphan: First Kill, the highly anticipated prequel of the 2009 horror classic Orphan. Paramount Pictures will be releasing the film in Theaters, On Digital, and Streaming on Paramount+ on August 19th.

Say the producers:

In Orphan: First Kill, Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost.

In a time when audiences have been discussing the heavy use of CGI in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to make one actor appear to be a different size from the rest, the techniques Bell brings to his Paramount thriller are refreshingly old-school: Isabelle Fuhrman, whose character is supposed to be the height of a ten-year-old, was filmed using lots of the same techniques Peter Jackson often used for the hobbits in his Lord of the Rings trilogy. Bell would film Fuhrman in "forced perspective," meaning she's actually standing farther away from the camera than the others, with the two-dimensional image making the actors appear to be side-by-side.

In other places, actors (like parents Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland) stand or walk on platforms that make them tower over the titular Orphan. Who needs CGI?

