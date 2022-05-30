The Passenger Features Some Fast-Rolling Alien Mayhem

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Fernando González Gómez, co-director of the new horror film The Passenger (La Pasajera), which comes to theaters on June 3 2022, and On-Demand and DVD on June 28, 2022. The film had its World Premiere at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival, in which it was nominated for the Audience Award.

Say the producers:

In The Passenger, a group of strangers sharing a ride have their trip interrupted when the driver hits a woman hiking in the dark of night. They decide to help her, but quickly learn that something is wrong and that they shouldn't have let her in at all.

Gomez chats about the challenges of making what is essentially a road movie, with most of the action taking place inside Ramiro Blas' beloved camper van. He talks about the tricks of filming action in enclosed spaces, which in movie magic terms tends to involve taking the space apart so you can get a camera inside. He also talks about how the Spanish-language film is full of Spanish culture and how the specificity of the culture of the characters can translate to a universal recognition on the part of the audience. "Or at least I hope so," he says.

The Passenger stars Ramiro Blas (La Fuga), Cecilia Suárez (The House of Flowers), Paula Gallego (Cuéntame) and Cristina Alcázar (Cachorro). The film was co-directed by Raúl Cerezo (feature film debut) and Fernando González Gómez (Zombie World 2) based on a screenplay written by Luis Sánchez-Polack (Como Caido Del Cielo).

The Passenger reaches theaters on June 3, 2022, and On-Demand and DVD on June 28, 2022.

