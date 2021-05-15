The Reckoning is The Descent Director's Harrowing Look at Witchfinding

Jason chats with Neil Marshall, whose film The Reckoning comes to Shudder on May 13.

The Reckoning, co-written by Marshall and actress Charlotte Kirk, who also stars in the film, deals with witch-finding, the process of prosecuting people for the crime of witchcraft. In the chat, Marshall talks about how these prosecutions were often perversely corrupt and made victims of people who simply ran afoul of their communities for one reason or another. But whether there is real magic afoot in the film, the director is keeping a secret. One thing he makes clear, however, is that he had no interest in lovingly depicting torture– he prefers to deal with the emotional aftermath while cutting away from the violence.

Marshall says that although reviewers have been keen to call the film "a #Metoo horror movie," he takes the same approach to gender issues as he ever did. His female-led The Descent, he points out, came out fifteen years ago. But he has no objection to the label.

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that The Reckoning will be available to stream on the platform starting on May 13, 2021. The film made its world premiere at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival. In The Reckoning, after losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England's most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind. The Reckoning stars Charlotte Kirk (Ocean's Eight, Vice, How To Be Single), Joe Anderson (Across The Universe, The Crazies), Steven Waddington (The Imitation Game, "The Tudors") and Sean Pertwee (Dog Soldiers, Equilibrium).The filmwas directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Dog Soldiers, Doomsday), who co-wrote the film alongside Kirk, (making her feature screenwriting debut), and Edward Evers-Swindell (Dark Signal).

The Reckoning premieres on Shudder May 13.

