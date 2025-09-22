Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Glen Powell, paramount, The Running Man

The Running Man: Go Behind The Training With Glen Powell

Glen Powell takes us behind his training for The Running Man. The action film will open in theaters on November 14.

The Running Man has a brand new look at the training for the new film, released by Paramount. This version of the Stephen King story is directed by Edgar Wright from a script by himself and Michael Bacall, and stars Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo. Reports indicate this version will adhere much more closely to the original story, unlike the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

The Running Man Could Be The Breakout Of The Fall

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

This is going to be an interesting release to watch this fall. It was originally set to open the same day as the new Predator film, but Paramount delayed it one week. Glen Powell is a star in the making, and if this opens, it will be undeniable that he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Edgar Wright's fingerprints are all over this, and as a fan of both that original film and the story by King, this looks like a perfect blend of the two. November 14 can't come soon enough, and action fans feel the exact same way. The last time I was in a theater and this trailer played, people actually cheered at the end. I can't remember the last time that happened.

