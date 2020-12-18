The Russo Bros. Will Direct Millie Bobby Brown In The Electric State

The Russo Bros. next trip behind the camera is set. The duo will direct Millie Bobby Brown in the film The Electric State for Universal, who won the bidding rights for the project. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, who have written basically everyone's favorite MCU entries, will handle the script. The plan is for The Russo Bros. to take on this project late in 2021 after Brown is done with Stranger Things season 4 and they are done with The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The Electric State is based on a novel from 2018 by Simon Stålenhag. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The Russo Bros. Outside The MCU

"The novel is a re-imagined low tech apocalyptic mid 90s vision of the American West, with stunning visual artwork. Set in an alternative future, it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process."

I mean, this is a home run, right? One of the hottest young stars in Hollywood with the biggest blockbuster directors of the last 20 years? Who says no to this one? Hopefully, they don't have to wait until the end of 2021 for this to film, as I want it right now. Give me whatever The Russo Bros. want to give me, they have earned eternal trust.