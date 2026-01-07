Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: lionsgate, Madeline Petsch, renny harlin, the strangers - chapter 3

The Strangers – Chapter 3 Trailer Released By Lionsgate

Lionsgate has released the trailer for The Strangers - Chapter 3. The wrap-up to the trilogy is set to release in theaters on February 6.

All three films in this horror franchise are directed by Renny Harlin and star Madelaine Petsch.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 promises to expand on the lore of the iconic masked killers.

While expanding the mythology, this final chapter risks losing what made the original Strangers scary.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 will wrap up this latest trilogy in the franchise on February 6th. All three films were directed by Renny Harlin and star Madelaine Petsch. The script is from Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. Gabriel Basso (Super 8), Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Pablo Sandstrom, and Richard Brake (Barbarian) also star in this final installment, which plans to expand the lore of the masked assailants. Goody.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 Should Be The End

"In The Strangers finale, survivors face new threats from masked strangers. Secrets emerge, jeopardizing their lives as the line between reality and peril blurs in their battle for survival. This final chapter delves into newer and darker territory, the franchise's darkest descent yet — a ruthless thriller with scares that deliver. The Strangers: Chapter 3 closes the trilogy with a full-circle reckoning that expands the mythology of the iconic masked killers. Madelaine Petsch returns as Maya for the Final Girl's long-awaited vengeance, delivering a final chapter that fans won't want to miss. Tethered by a frightening conclusion, Maya and the Strangers are locked on an unavoidable, unforgiving collision course — a showdown that proves they're far from strangers now." Here is the newly released poster for the film, released by Lionsgate a couple of weeks back.

I will not lie, while I found the first film in the trilogy just okay, the second one completely lost me. The fact that this last one is going to explore the lore behind the masked killers and expand on it in some way is a huge turn-off. What was so great about that original Strangers film was that we didn't know anything about them; that is what made them terrifying and made that film work. Changing that formula makes this something else entirely, and not something I have to say I am excited about seeing. Hopefully, I am wrong. The Strangers- Chapter 3 opens in theaters on February 6.

