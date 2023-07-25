Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, james wan, The Conjuring, The Nun, The Nun 2, Warner Bros

The Upcoming Sequel to the Nun Is Said to Be "Legitimately Scary"

The iconic horror filmmaker James Wan is sharing a few details about the upcoming sequel to the popular Conjuring spin-off, The Nun II.

Admit it. As a horror fan, The Nun didn't exactly live up to the potential of its eerie Conjuring predecessor, despite delivering one of the creepiest scares of the franchise during her sequel cameo. So when we learned that a sequel was still coming, we hoped that it could be a chance to revise the formula to create a better follow-up since we've already seen it firsthand with the Annabelle spin-off franchise finding its footing after experiencing its own misstep.

Thankfully, it appears that we can expect a little increase in horror for the second chapter of The Nun, which is coming very soon.

James Wan Teases Scary Storylines in The Nun II

While going over his 10-year history with horror, director James Wan tells EW that there's plenty to come with The Nun II, explaining, "Frenchie has moved on from the first film and he is at a Catholic school as a groundskeeper-handyman, but we saw that at the end of the first movie that the evil was still with him. It's slowly percolating, coming back to the forefront. He realizes that there's only one person that can really help him, and he reaches out to Taissa Farmiga's character. I love this platonic friendship that the two of them have. She cares very much for him, and she wants to do everything she can to help him. At the same time, she has to confront this evil and fight it again."

Wan then goes on to further add, "It was one of those scripts you read and is legitimately scary. Sometimes, especially when you're reading a lot of horror movie scripts, you know that you can make it scary, but [Akela Cooper's] writing and her take on the world and the characters were so unsettling. It took everything that worked with the Nun in Conjuring 2, and everything that worked in the first Nun, and just took it further."

The Nun II is coming to theaters on September 8, 2023.

