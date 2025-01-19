Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: abel tesfaye, film, hurry up tomorrow, Jenna Ortega, lionsgate, the weeknd

The Weeknd Discusses Jenna Ortega's Contribution to His Upcoming Film

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd is revealing how Jenna Ortega became a problem-solver for his upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow.

He was very impressed when Jenna Ortega improvised a key scene in the psychological thriller.

Barry Keoghan also stars, handpicked by The Weeknd for his breakout talent.

Hurry Up Tomorrow explores fame's impact, releasing in theaters May 16, 2025.

Abel Tesfaye (professionally known as The Weeknd) has spent several years expanding his career as a musician—becoming a Grammy-winning artist known for hits like "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears." However, later this year, Tesfaye is officially set to make his feature film debut with the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the movie is based on The Weeknd's sixth studio album of the same name, with a star-studded cast that suggests it has the potential to be a suspenseful journey into the mind of its protagonist, covering themes of self-identity.

The Weeknd Praises the Cast of His Upcoming Film Hurry Up Tomorrow

In addition to co-writing the personal film, Tesfaye stars alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and fellow musician Gabby Barrett, and in an interview with Variety, the actor-turned-musician specifically praised the lead cast, saying, "Jenna brought so much depth to the character. There was a scene where Trey and I looked at each other like, 'On paper, this is just ridiculous — how is it going to translate on screen?' And she said, 'I have an idea.' She led that whole scene — none of it was rehearsed, and a lot of my reactions in it are not acting." Elsewhere in the interview, we also learn that Keoghan, who has been gaining recognition for his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, was always Tesfaye's first choice for the role.

While not much is known about the film, it has been said that Tesfaye's character struggles with the psychology of fame, a theme that resonates with his own experiences in the music industry. The film is set to be released on May 16, 2025, and is expected to be a polarizing cinematic experience, given his work on The Idol.

All things considered, will you be checking this one out in theaters?

