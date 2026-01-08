Posted in: Movies, Prime, Trailer | Tagged: dave bautista, jason momoa, prime video, The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew: Trailer For New Momoa/Bautista Team-Up Released

Amazon has released the trailer for Prime Video's January action film The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

Article Summary The Wrecking Crew trailer drops, showcasing Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in an explosive team-up.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film launches exclusively on Prime Video January 28, skipping theaters.

Amazon's decision to bypass a theatrical release for this buddy action-comedy sparks major questions.

Star power, action, and a conspiracy plot promise a wild ride—if only you don’t have to watch on your phone.

The Wrecking Crew is a new action film starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. It releases January 28, unfortunately, not in theaters but instead on Prime Video. It is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, and Morena Baccarin. Jonathan Tropper wrote the script, which instantly piques my interest. Why are they skipping theaters in the doldrums of January and February, when they may have had a real shot at making a buck or two off this? That's a mystery.

The Wrecking Crew Synopsis

In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) are forced to reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface, and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way.

The Wrecking Crew is a perfect example of the mystifying decision-making process Amazon uses to determine which of these original films head to theaters and which do not. How could they not see the opportunity to throw a buddy action-comedy starring two actors who have made big box-office dollars before, during a time when theaters are desperate for content, and people are looking for a reason to go to theaters? This could have opened to $20-30 million easily. It could have bombed, sure. But I doubt there would be much risk for them to try during these next eight weeks. It gets very frustrating to see this type of film go straight to Prime Video, with all this money dumped into it so it would look great on the biggest screen possible, only for people to watch it on their phone. Or on a plane. Ugh.

The Wrecking Crew debuts on Prime Video on January 28.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!