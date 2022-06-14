Gwar Documentary This Is Gwar Heading To Shudder In July

Gwar, the iconic underground band that everyone lies about having heard before, will have their documentary This is Gwar premieres on horror streaming service Shudder on July 21st. The film gives fans and looky-loos a peek at the 30-year career of the band and their legendary stage shows, as well as interviews with band members past and present. Other participants include Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry. There will also be never before seen footage of the band's late frontman David Brockie, aka Oderus Urungus, who passed away in 2014.

I Only Know Gwar From Empire Records

"Shudder, AMC Network's premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, has acquired rights to the documentary. This is GWAR, which gives rare insight into the 30-plus year career of one of the world's most outrageous heavy metal bands, GWAR, known for their grotesque costumed characters and notoriously wild, fluid-soaked stage shows. The film, which world premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX, and won the 2021 Audience Award at NIGHTSTREAM, will be available exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Thursday, July 21 ."

"This is GWAR is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus). This is GWAR is directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories) and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor."