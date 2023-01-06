Tim Blake Nelson Joins The Cast of Dune: Part Two In An Unknown Role

We seem to have another newcomer coming to the cast of Dune: Part Two, which is coming out this year. The new members of the cast that we know about so far include Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Tim Blake Nelson is also a member of the cast. However, we don't know who Nelson will be playing in the sequel to the 2021 film. The production wrapped back in December, so it's safe to say that he likely already shot his scene, and we are just finding out about this casting after the fact.

Dune was sort of a weird movie to watch because it was very clearly a part one that didn't have a part two greenlit, and it was being released a hybrid release by Warner Bros. and Legendary. People were worried that the box office returns wouldn't be good enough to justify a Dune: Part Two, and we would only have half a movie. One could argue that might have hurt the early box office; people didn't want to risk seeing half a movie. However, they finally greenlit a second movie, and Dune earned just over $400 million at the worldwide box office as a hybrid release. It was also nominated for ten academy awards and took home six, mostly in the technical categories. We probably won't hear much about this film until the spring or summer, but I'm ready for it to come out now.

Dune: Cast, Summary, Release Date

Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two casting include Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and Austin Butler (Elvis), Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. It will be released on November 3, 2023.