Todd Phillips Won't Play In The DC Sandbox After Joker: Folie À Deux

Director Todd Phillips has confirmed that after Joker: Folie À Deux, he isn't planning on returning to the DC sandbox for a spin-off or third film.

Article Summary Todd Phillips confirms no plans for another Joker film after Joker: Folie À Deux.

The character of Lee, played by Lady Gaga, won't see further exploration by Phillips.

Phillips' departure opens doors for other directors to explore his DC Universe corner.

Critical reception of Joker: Folie À Deux might influence future DC film directions.

Joker: Folie À Deux is right around the corner, and, of course, time waits for no film when it comes to sequels these days. No one waits for a movie to be released to see if it can find an audience or has any critical appeal before breathlessly asking those involved if they would want to make another one. The "everything is a trilogy" mindset seems to have infected everyone involved with anything related to Hollywood these days. Joker seemed like a film designed not to have more sequels, but that was not the case. After nearly five years, Joker: Folie À Deux is here. However, if you're wondering if director Todd Phillips is planning on returning for a third movie or maybe expanding on the character of Lee as played by Lady Gaga, prepare to have your dreams dashed. Phillips confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is no longer interested in playing in the DC sandbox, "It's not really where this movie is headed for me. I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films."

This is fine, and it doesn't mean other directors or writers couldn't explore this little corner of the DC Universe that Phillips created after Joker: Folie À Deux was released. However, it sounds like Phillips himself is ready to move on, so if we get something else in this sandbox, it'll be completely different. Considering the critical reception to this film so far, that might not be a bad thing.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

