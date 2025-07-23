Posted in: Movies, NEON, Trailer | Tagged: NEON, Together!

Together Needs To Stop Releasing Trailers, But Here Is Another One

Yes, yet another trailer for NEON's body horror film Together has been released. The film finally opens in theaters next week.

Article Summary NEON drops yet another trailer for Together, the highly anticipated body horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

Together explores the terrifying transformation of a codependent couple after a supernatural encounter.

Directed by Michael Shanks, the film has been generating buzz since its Sundance debut earlier this year.

Body horror is trending again, with Together aiming to match the recent genre success seen with titles like The Substance.

Together is a new body horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. It debuted to much fanfare at Sundance earlier this year, and NEON has been releasing what feels like a new trailer for the film every week. Another one was released today, and I implore you, NEON, to stop. The film is from writer/director Michael Shanks. This is his first film. That NEON grabbed this is interesting because, in past years, this premise had A24 written all over it, but after the last year or so, NEON has bolstered its horror standing. It will look to do for Together what it has already done for Longlegs and the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, to various levels of success. Both of those films are from filmmaker Osgood Perkins.

Franco And Brie Are Together In Every Way

Here is the synopsis for Together: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple's relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. As they lose contact with home, friends, and their sense of self beyond their troubled dynamic, Michael Shanks' clever script grounds their emotional turmoil within its extreme take on the horrors of codependent relationships. With this couple, things will have to get worse — like a lot worse — before they get better.

What a comeback to the mainstream for body horror right now. You don't need to look any further than The Substance being nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture, to see that the subgenre is having a moment. NEON was incredibly fortunate to acquire this one, and I am sure they will turn its release into a can't-miss event. This one will be even more fun because, if you didn't know, Franco and Brie are married. From what I'm hearing from people who saw this at Sundance, it's a pretty messed-up ride that will freak out many viewers. July 30 can't come soon enough.

