Toxic Avenger Remake Adds Julia Davis And Elijah Wood To Cast

Toxic Avenger is really happening, folks. Julia Davis and Elijah Wood will join Peter Dinklage, Jacob Trembly, Kevin Bacon, and Taylour Paige in the Macon Blair directed remake. Legendary gave the green light to the film a few months ago, and the cast continues to fill out for the update to the original 1984 midnight movie classic. Deadline had the news of the casting. Troma's Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers on the new film, which I am sure they are hoping to spin into a new run of Toxic Avenger sequels.

I Simply Cannot Believe We Are Getting A Toxic Avenger Reboot

"A contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's successful 1984 low-budget action-comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger, is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed." Part of the charm of that original film was that it was so low-budget and crazy that you couldn't believe what you were watching. I am not so sure that a big-budget version of Toxie would have that going for it.

How wild is it that we are getting a Toxic Avenger reboot at all and from a major production house? And these actors are no slouches either; many of them have been nominated for many awards in both TV and film, adding prestige to the proceedings if you can believe it. Hopefully, they strike that Deadpool tone for it all and keep it funny and campy, or else what would be the point of any of this? More as we find out about it.