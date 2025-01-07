Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: george a romero, resident evil

Resident Evil By George A. Romero? New Doc Shows What Almost Happened

How close did George A. Romero get to making a Resident Evil film? A new documentary is out today answering that question.

Article Summary Discover George A. Romero's unmade Resident Evil film in a new documentary out today.

Director Brandon Salisbury explores the legendary horror master's close call with the Resident Evil franchise.

Exclusive interviews and archival footage reveal the ambitious vision that could've reshaped movie adaptations.

Learn why Romero's Resident Evil never happened and what it could have meant for the zombie genre.

Resident Evil became a very successful movie franchise, moving from video games to the big screen. But a horror master, most known for inventing the modern zombie genre, almost got his hands on it. Brandon Salisbury directed a new documentary, George A. Romero's Resident Evil, available on digital and on-demand today. It examines how close Romero came to realizing the project, what went wrong, and everything in between. "George A. Romero gave birth to modern horror, the modern zombie, and ultimately Resident Evil," says Salisbury. "I am honored to bring fans the untold story of his most important unmade project, to celebrate the legacy of the man that inspired me to pursue filmmaking as a career. I hope fans enjoy this ultimate experience in survival horror."

Resident Evil Was Okay, But With Romero Could Have Been A Classic

George A. Romero's Resident Evil delivers an immersive, stylized experience, weaving together archival footage, newly uncovered documents, and fresh interviews with key personalities. Taking inspiration from documentaries like Jodorowsky's Dune, Salisbury crafts a compelling narrative that revisits the people and the creative vision behind this unproduced adaptation. Through candid interviews with industry insiders, George A. Romero's Resident Evil brings to light the enduring mystery and the ambitious spirit that could have redefined the franchise's journey into Hollywood.

I am a sucker for this kind of thing, and I devour anything I can about Hollywood what-ifs, and this is a big one in horror circles. I remember seeing little news bits about this project in video games and horror magazines at the time. When the first Resident Evil film trailer came out, I was disappointed that Romero did not direct it. The franchise went on to gross $1.2 billion dollars worldwide, so they did something right. But we could have had the greatest video game adaptation of all time. It was right there. You can findd out the whole story by watching George A. Romero's Resident Evil, available digitally and on demand today.

