Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – A Car Chase Clip And A New TV Spot We have a new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts featuring a car chase plus a new TV spot. The film will be released on June 9th.

People have been keeping an eye on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ever since it became very obvious that the film was going to have to fight for a place at the box office. The reality of the matter is there really isn't a "dead" time at the box office anymore, but this coming June and July are particularly packed with massive movies looking to recoup even bigger budgets. There isn't getting around the fact that none of these movies can get in the green with just one good weekend, but with the sheer amount of films coming out, one good weekend might be all they get. The early box office returns for this latest entry in the Transformers franchise have been climbing since the first numbers came out, but it's still unclear if this film can make an impact. We have the early fan screenings happening; ideally, those that go to that would tell their friends that they loved the film and see it again. We'll have to see if that ends up happening. We still don't have anything in the way of high-quality images, but we do have a new clip that features a car chase and a human character obnoxiously screaming, and another new TV spot.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!