Transformers Star Breaks Down His Character Scourge in the New Entry

An actor from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is breaking down his villainous appearance and the reason he gravitates to those roles.

Every action film requires a solid villain, and the long-running (but often revised) Transformers franchise has been slowly working towards the established big bad known as Unicron for several years now. But that doesn't mean there aren't other notable villains in the mix, including Megatron or even Unicron's lackey Scourge in the newest entry of the popular IP.

While discussing the recent Transformers film with Screen Rant, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, actor Peter Dinklage was asked about his prominently featured character, where he explained, "He's the boss, but he also has a boss in Unicron. He has to answer to that guy who eats planets, so he's a bit of a threat. And I think it's just because he's treated so poorly by that guy; he just transfers that down to his minions. They're like locusts, right? They just want to consume, destroy, and they don't have any moral compass, so why not?"

Dinklage elaborates on his love for portraying villains on-screen, particularly in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, by also telling the publication, "But [Transformers] is a lot of fun. Villains are, in my experience, the most fun you can have at the movies because they don't care. And it's the movies, so it's safe. You love them because you're safe from their actual… the reality of what they're doing. I've played a few villains in my day, and I just find they're fun because they don't care."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Official Cast and Synopsis

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and additionally stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández. The film's official synopsis reads, "Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth."

The new chapter of the popular Transformers franchise is currently in theaters worldwide.

