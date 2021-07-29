Transformers Animated Film Returning To Theaters This September

Transformers The Movie will make a return to cinemas this September. The classic animated film from 1986 will screen in theaters to help celebrate its 35th anniversary on September 26th and 28th, thanks to Fathom Events and Hasbro. A new steelbook edition of the movie will also hit stores from Shout! Factory this fall. The screenings will also include brand new exclusive content as well. Tickets to the screenings will be available to purchase later in August, and a list of participating theaters can also be found here when they go live.

Transformers The Movie Can Scar A New Generation

"For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), have been at war with the evil Decepticons, led by Megatron (Frank Welker). As the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons rages on Earth, an even greater threat looms. Unicron (Orson Welles, Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet who consumes everything in his path, is heading for Cybertron to devour the Transformers homeworld and wipe the Autobots and Decepticons from existence. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. With new enemies hunting them down and dangers lurking in every corner of the galaxy, the Autobots take on a perilous mission to save their planet that will alter their destiny forever. An all-star cast, including Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Leonard Nimoy (Star Trek), Eric Idle (the Monty Python films) and, Robert Stack (The Untouchables), brings this inimitable, explosively entertaining Autobot adventure to life."

While it will be cool to see this on the big screen, as I never have, it will be a scarring experience for many a child to see Optimus Prime meet his doom in this. I bet the 40-year-olds will shed a tear as well. Go find out when Transformers The Movie plays in theaters once again this September.