Uncharted: 3 New Posters and 10 High-Quality Images

So far, it looks like Uncharted will be making its way to the big screen in just under three weeks which is a little insane considering how long this movie has been in development. The hype for it has changed as well. People didn't seem that interested initially, but as we've gotten closer to the release, the fans of the games have really started to get excited. We don't know if that excitement will translate to ticket sales because despite what some hashtag campaigns want you to think, social media buzz does not equate to actual profit with movies. The reviews will likely play a role for people who are on the fence about this one, so it will be interesting to see how they end up. Now, we have three new posters that are unfortunately keeping up the pattern of these posters just being way too photoshopped, and we also got ten new images as well.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18th, 2022.

